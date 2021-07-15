Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 17,300 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,514,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,204,990.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

NHK traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,341. The stock has a market cap of C$80.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.17.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

