Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 736.40 ($9.62). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 2,291 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 699.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

