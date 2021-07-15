Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,100 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 7.9% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Tempur Sealy International worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,578 shares of company stock worth $9,376,795. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

