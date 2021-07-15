Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 12,500 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

