Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 537,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,941. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
