Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 537,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,941. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics.

