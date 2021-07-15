Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0216 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $355,082.58 and approximately $356,195.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00110975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.21 or 1.00021222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.