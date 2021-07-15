Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -52.86% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 61.70%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 119.23 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Romeo Power $8.97 million 105.60 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -13.37

Romeo Power has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Innoviz Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

