Ronald Fleming Sells 11,337 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

LAZY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

LAZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

