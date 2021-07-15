ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $1.21 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00241514 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000807 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

