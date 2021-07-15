Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 15,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,248,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth about $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $26,316,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

