Rotork’s (RTOXF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989. Rotork has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

