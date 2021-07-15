Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $276,528.82 and approximately $426.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00857443 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 95,882,164 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

