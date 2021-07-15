Router Protocol (ROUTE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $339,948.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00011359 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $17.96 million and $339,948.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00111339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00151010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,970.05 or 1.00071086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,949,807 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

