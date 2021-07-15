Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of AvalonBay Communities worth $103,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

AVB stock opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $224.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

