Royal Bank of Canada Has $107.15 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Vodafone Group worth $107,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

