Royal Bank of Canada Has $109.01 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.73% of Pan American Silver worth $109,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

