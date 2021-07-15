Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 467,274 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $103,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 235,435 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,016.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 444,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 404,328 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

