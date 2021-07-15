Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Marriott International worth $115,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

