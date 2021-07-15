Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,476 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of KLA worth $104,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $309.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.17. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

