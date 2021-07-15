Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,716 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of AvalonBay Communities worth $103,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

NYSE:AVB opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $224.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

