Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,472.40 ($19.24). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,443.20 ($18.86), with a volume of 2,372,830 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,553.33 ($20.29).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,425.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a market cap of £112.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

