Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist Sells 2,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $82,160.00.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36.

On Friday, June 4th, Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $747,623.58.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.