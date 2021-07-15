Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Scientific Corp Boston Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,122. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 191.0% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

