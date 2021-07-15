Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,561 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 260,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,967,000 after acquiring an additional 597,860 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

