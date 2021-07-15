Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Cap of $97,221.51

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $97,221.51 and $25,174.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $26.00 or 0.00081321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00115336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00151527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,999.57 or 1.00078107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.00986696 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

