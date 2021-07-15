Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Down 74.7% in June

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rupert Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

RUPRF stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

