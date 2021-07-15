Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Down to $39.27

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $38.14. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

