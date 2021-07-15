RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the June 15th total of 488,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,946,280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSHN traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 172,770,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,659,938. RushNet has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

