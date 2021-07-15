Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0272 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $844,800.26 and $508.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.91 or 0.06077300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.82 or 0.01440605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00395231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00138642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.96 or 0.00616164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00403241 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00318657 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,159,300 coins and its circulating supply is 31,041,987 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

