Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 246,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

