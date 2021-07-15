Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOFFU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,274,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

