Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.25% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $8,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $4,825,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $2,171,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDAC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

