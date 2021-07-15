Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of FRWAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

