Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,000 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of LCAAU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

