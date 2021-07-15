Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.98% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,888,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

