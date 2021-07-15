Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 379,575 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCIIU. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,095,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $491,000.

HCIIU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

