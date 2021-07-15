Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 495,301 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $101,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

HCICU stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.