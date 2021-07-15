Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 549,616 ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 549,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOBU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

