Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) by 325.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.48% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TACA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of TACA stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.