Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,814,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,603,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVI stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

