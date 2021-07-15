Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

OTCMKTS MSACU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

