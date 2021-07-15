Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 247,278 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 247,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

