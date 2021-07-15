Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 491,544 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $19,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $16,830,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $14,850,000.

LCAHU stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

