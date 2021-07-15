Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.13% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $303,582.94.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

