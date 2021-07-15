Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $3.22 Million Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTN opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

