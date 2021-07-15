Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.10 Million in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.67% of Class Acceleration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $639,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $3,618,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

NYSE CLAS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Class Acceleration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.