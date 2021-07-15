Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.50 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $4,995,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $5,428,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $17,482,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

