Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.52 Million in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 254,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $19,800,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $12,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $9,918,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,934,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,950,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

