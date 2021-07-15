Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.80 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 290,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.16% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $6,461,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

