Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.11 Million in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.06% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,595,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of INKA stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.